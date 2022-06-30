Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) PT at $62.30

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Calix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Calix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Calix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.