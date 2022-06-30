Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target at $39.56

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.
A number of analysts have issued reports on IFNNY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($55.32) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.50 ($40.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $49.99.
About Infineon Technologies (Get Rating)
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
