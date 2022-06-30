Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target at $39.56

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFNNY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($55.32) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.50 ($40.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

