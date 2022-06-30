Brokerages Set Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target at $18.67

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

