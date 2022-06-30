Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT at $69.17

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

