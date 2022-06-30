Brokers Set Expectations for Tesla, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,291.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $710.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $891.49.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.