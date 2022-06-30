Bullseye Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.