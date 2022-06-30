Bullseye Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,300 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 0.5% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,610 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

NYSE OHI opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.