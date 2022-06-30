Bullseye Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after buying an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 399,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,004,000.

KRE stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

