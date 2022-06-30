Bullseye Investment Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,564 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF comprises 3.6% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

