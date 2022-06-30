Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,848

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.64) to GBX 1,848 ($22.67) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.97) to GBX 1,950 ($23.92) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.24) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,850 ($22.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,668.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $20.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

