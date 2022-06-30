Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,848

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.64) to GBX 1,848 ($22.67) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.97) to GBX 1,950 ($23.92) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.24) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,850 ($22.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,668.16.
Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $20.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.