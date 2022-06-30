Burency (BUY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Burency (BUY) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Burency has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $14,464.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burency coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,864.65 or 0.99971994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Burency

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

