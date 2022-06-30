Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.29. 9,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 256,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 97.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.