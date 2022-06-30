Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.29. 9,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 256,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.
About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
