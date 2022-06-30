Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,559,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $87.86 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

