Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.07.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $303.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

