Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $304,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $219.28 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

