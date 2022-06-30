Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $631,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,547,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $349.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

