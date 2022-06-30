Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 294 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

NYSE DE opened at $300.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.41. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $295.59 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

