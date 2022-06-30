Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 697 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

