Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Camden National has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $637.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 20.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.