Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 108,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,893. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,752,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,033,000 after purchasing an additional 191,968 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 110,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

