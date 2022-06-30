Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.
Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 108,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,893. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
