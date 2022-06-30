Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

VTR stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.