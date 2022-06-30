Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

