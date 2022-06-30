Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.