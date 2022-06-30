Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,689 shares during the period. Fluor makes up 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

