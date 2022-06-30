Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of VMware by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

