Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 14,171 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment makes up 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.09% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

