Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

