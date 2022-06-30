Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.46

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 19790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

