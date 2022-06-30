Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$93.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.27.
TSE CP traded down C$1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$89.91. 625,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$105.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
