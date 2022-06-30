Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$93.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.27.

TSE CP traded down C$1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$89.91. 625,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$105.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

