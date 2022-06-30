Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after acquiring an additional 842,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,252,000 after purchasing an additional 247,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $145.34. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.