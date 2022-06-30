Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 223 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,104. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

