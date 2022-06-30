Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 632 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,277,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.15. 32,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,316. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.