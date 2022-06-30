Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 135.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,429. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.69 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

