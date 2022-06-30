Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 3,677 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL owned approximately 0.87% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $112,663.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

About Capital City Bank Group (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.