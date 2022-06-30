Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.15. 28,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CPRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $7,737,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

