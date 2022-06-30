Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Director David B. Musket Sells 17,775 Shares

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $78,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares in the company, valued at $181,871.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CAPR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 114,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,764. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 5.36.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

