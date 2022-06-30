Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in June

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRRFY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. 119,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.81) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.