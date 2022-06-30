Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,588.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.24. 72,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,485. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

