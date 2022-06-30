CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.99

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 9146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile (NYSE:PRPB)
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
