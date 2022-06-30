CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.99

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 9146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPB. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,419 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 256,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 157,651 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 291,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 610,263 shares in the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

