CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PRPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,857. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $3,090,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

