Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.41 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.