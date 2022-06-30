Centrifuge Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.87 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $58.87 million and approximately $162,270.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.01845304 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00193176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015855 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

