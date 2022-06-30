CertiK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.06 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00192919 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.01232630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00109862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016032 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

