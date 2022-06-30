ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $0.68

ChainX (PCX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $285,074.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00190596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00564640 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00079494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015795 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

