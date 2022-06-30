Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Chewy by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

