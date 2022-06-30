China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CSUAY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,815. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. China Shenhua Energy has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.3115 per share. This represents a yield of 10.39%. This is an increase from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

