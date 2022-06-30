ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $26.42

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.42, but opened at $25.30. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $916.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.9194 per share. This is a boost from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

