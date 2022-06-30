Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 262.6% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.89.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.