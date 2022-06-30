CIBC Begins Coverage on Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

CIBC started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CRLFF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cardinal Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.32.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

