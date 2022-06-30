CIBC Cuts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.07.

TSE HR.UN opened at C$12.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.32. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$17.27.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

